Tyrant news: Kim Jong Un is hosted by the Mariinsky

We hear that the North Korean leader is expected, on his Russian visit, to attend the Vladivostok Mariinsky Theatre, the Pacific outpost of Gergiev’s empire.
They are playing Macbeth, with Vladislav Karklin conducting.
I understand the program has changed. It will now be a double-billing of Nixon in China and Kim in Russia.
Kim Jong Un is above all keen on opera buffa.
Falstaff?
Imagine Kim, Putin and Trump participating in the final fugue, “Tutto nel mondo è burla”.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yx2zJMN4uEo
I think it’s just awful they can only afford piano accompaniment, but why does he need so many page-turners?
Not really needed. The pianist can really execute.
I almost think of a version of Gilbert and Sullivan, A tyrant’s lot is not a happy one. But it is not funny.
Kim is not playing piano. It’s a vintage pinball machine, of course.
Always the uniformed officers with their little notebooks.Do they have to answer questions afterwards?
CBS news says that in this picture “Kim Jong Un looks at the latest combat and technical equipment, made by unit 1501 of the Korean People’s Army, during his visit to the unit March 24, 2013.” The image at CBS does NOT have the Sennheiser logo on the side of the console (which clearly contains some computer gear, given the keyboard and Logitech trackball-mouse). Sennheiser makes no such console. Besides, a Google search on the image turns up one version with a poorly superimposed Nintendo logo. Note also the Wi-Fi dish antenna — the whole setup is probably commanding the anti-aircraft guns.